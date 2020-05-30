Robotic Cats Are ‘Purr-fect’ Companions for Seniors Isolated Due to COVID-19 – CBS Miami

BOCA RATON (CBSMiami) – The companionship of a pet makes social distancing and isolation due to the COVID-19 pandemic a bit simpler to tolerate. But for some folks, caring for a pet is tough which is why researchers from Florida Atlantic University’s College of Nursing in Boca Raton got here up with the “purr-fect” answer — a robotic cat.

Many older adults, particularly these dwelling with Alzheimer’s illness or associated dementias (ADRD), and their caregivers stay alone for prolonged intervals of time, particularly now when relations can’t go to older family members in senior dwelling amenities.

The interactive robotic cats reply to movement, contact and sound and provide another to conventional pet remedy.

Data from a research utilizing 12 adults aged 50 and older with ADRD confirmed the interactive cats are profitable instruments in managing social isolation.

“What we saw from the robotic, interactive pets project is that it appeared to provide our day care participants with a companion that prompted them to speak to the pet often as well as share their feelings,” mentioned María de los Ángeles Ordóñez, an affiliate professor and director of FAU’s Louis and Anne Green Memory and Wellness Center. “Participants seemed to believe that the pet was responding to their statements through meowing, turning their head, or blinking their eyes, and that they were ‘having a conversation’ with the pet.”

Family caregivers additionally skilled much less stress and benefited when companion pets allowed elevated engagement with the older grownup and their surroundings.

Participants usually stroked and spoke to their pets, sharing their emotions overtly. Several relations reported that their cherished one slept with their pet following this system’s conclusion.

“The robotic pets provided a means of engagement and entertainment and also evoked participants to share memories of their previous pets. As a group activity, it also offered opportunities for the participants to communicate with each other,” mentioned Lisa Kirk Wiese, an assistant professor and school chair.