Robot waiters welcome visitors in Dutch restaurant amid coronavirus pandemic – Armenian News

You can all the time rely on a robotic for good timing.

When Shaosong Hu noticed robotic waiters serving meals in China final fall, he knew precisely what he wished for his restaurant in the Dutch beachside city of Renesse. He simply didn’t have a clue how helpful they’d show.

The coronavirus pandemic has turned a whimsical concept into maybe a window right into a dystopian future the place a human contact might make individuals cringe with concern, and a waiter clearing the desk sends a buyer tense with stress — solely to be relieved by a soothing brush with plastic, The Associated Press studies.

“They came in just ahead of that time,” stated Hu’s daughter Leah, who additionally works on the restaurant, the Royal Palace.

Now, his two shiny white-and-pink robots glide throughout the eating space’s ground the place, as soon as the restaurant reopens, they are going to be serving Chinese and Indonesian specialties like Babi Pangang and Char Siu at 15.5 euros ($17) every.

“Hello and welcome” the robots say — in a voice greatest described as pre-programmed.

Their duties will embody greeting prospects, serving drinks and dishes and returning used glasses and crockery. It’s unclear whether or not diners will probably be anticipated to tip.