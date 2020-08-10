Robinhood will no longer share stock ‘popularity data’ with sites like Robintrack

Our objective to assist you browse the brand-new regular is sustained by customers. To delight in limitless access to our journalism, subscribe today

The stock- trading app Robinhood silently shut off a function on Friday that permitted anybody to see which business’ shares were rising in appeal– a function that assisted fuel current unlikely rallies in basket-case companies like Hertz and Kodak.

“We announced we’ve decided to streamline public information about trends in investor activity on our platform,” stated a representative forRobinhood “Moving forward, our web platform will not display the number of customers who hold a particular stock on Robinhood.”

The business likewise stated it is limiting access to its APIs, which are a software application tool that permits 3rd parties to pull information from sites.

Robinhood’s choice has actually currently led one site that depend on the company’s information to close down. The website, referred to as Robintrack, developed control panels that revealed what stocks were trending in near actual time.

In a current interview with Fortune, the website’s developer, Casey Primozic, stated Robintrack got over 300,000 visitors a month and applauded Robinhood for sharing information– what his website terms “popularity data”– that other companies either kept personal or charged big quantities of cash to …



Read The Full Article