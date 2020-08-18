Robinhood Raises $200M in Funding Round, Now Valued at $11.2B

Stock and crypto trading app Robinhood has actually raised $200 million in a brand-new funding round.

In anAug 17 post, Robinhood stated it had actually protected $200 million in a Series G funding round. Robinhood stated that the platform is now supposedly valued at $11.2 billion according to D1Capital Partners

The trading app stated the financial investment would be utilized to enhance its “core product and customer experience.”

Robinhood just recently raised $320 in a July funding round at a $8.6 billion appraisal with financiers consisting of TSG Consumer Partners and IVP, and $280 million in a Series F funding round at an $8.3 billion appraisal in May.

Fighting reports of failures

The “customer service” which Robinhood stated it would enhance might be describing the several failures the platform has actually suffered this year.

Cointelegraph reported in April that Robinhood looked for to raise the extra funds partially in action to the platform decreasing 3 times throughout peak tradingin March Many traders reported heavy losses being not able to access their accounts and required payment.

However, the platform is still popular amongst more youthful traders for its “gamified” easy to use user interface, getting 3 million brand-new accounts in Q1 2020. Despite protecting $280 million in a Series F round led by equity capital company Sequoia, the trading app when again momentarily decreased on June 18 without any caution.

Robinhood has actually delayed its launch into the United Kingdom “indefinitely” and has actually made no statements concerning its growth into other international markets. A representative for the company specified it would be concentrating on reinforcing its core organisation in the United States.