Robinhood raises $200M as IPO speculation swirls

The popular stock trading app Robinhood revealed on Monday that it raised a $200 million Series G financing round from a brand-new financier, D1Capital Partners

According to Robinhood, the brand-new money infusion values the start-up at $11.2 billion– a substantial dive from the $8.6 billion assessment it got last month when it raised $320 million.

All of this comes amidst chatter about Robinhood going public in coming months, as well as examination of how the business earns money. Since it introduced in 2013, Robinhood has actually shocked the brokerage market by pioneering zero-commission trades, and by counting on a slick mobile user interface.

In the lack of earnings from commissions, Robinhood relies greatly on creating earnings from “payment for order flow,” a questionable practice that includes selling blocks of client orders to market makers like Citadel Securities.

While critics state such plans are an injustice to clients, some observers have actually made the case that payment for order circulation can benefit retail financiers by protecting them more beneficial rates.

In any case, the practice has actually shown financially rewarding for Robinhood, making the start-up $180 million in the 2nd quarter alone. Payment for order circulation generates the lion’s share of the business’s earnings, however Robinhood likewise earns money in a.

