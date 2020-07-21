Robinhood is scrapping its UK launch

The US-based company said Tuesday that the UK debut of its product has been postponed indefinitely, and all global expansion plans have already been put on hold.

“The world has changed a lot over the past several months and we’re adapting with it,” Robinhood said in a email to those who had added their names to a waitlist. “On a company level, we’ve come to recognize that our efforts are currently best spent on strengthening our core business in the US and making further investments in our foundational systems.”

The company first announced that it could expand in the United Kingdom in November 2019. It initially said it could to launch in the country in early 2020.

Retail investing has seen a surge in popularity in recent months, with no-fee platforms like Robinhood allowing novice investors to find yourself in stock trading at a moment of major volatility.