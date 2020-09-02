Robin Williams’ Widow Shares His Heartbreaking Response To Shocking Doctors’ Orders Right Before His Death

Robin Williams‘ widow is getting honest about the terrible last year of his life.

On Tuesday, Susan Schneider Williams talked to Today‘s Hoda Kotb about the brand-new documentary Robin’s Wish, which information the late star’s fight with Lewy body dementia: a brain illness that impacted his thinking and motion before it resulted in his death by suicide in August 2014.

Schneider Williams explained the Oscar winner as “the greatest love I’ve ever known,” informing the host of her late love:

“This was a man who was incredibly rich and deep and versed in so much about humanity and culture, and his humor was like this secret weapon. There were so many times when he would see someone needed a lift, and then he would just inject a little bit of humor in just the right way to make a difference.”

Even though Lewy body dementia is the second-most typical kind of progressive dementia after Alzheimer’s illness, medical professionals misdiagnosed the comic. Unfortunately, it wasn’t up until years after his death that his liked ones got the answer on what was going on in his brain.

Susan kept in mind: