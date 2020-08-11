Robin Williams’ Daughter Shares Emotional Message Ahead Of Anniversary Of His Death: ‘Keep Fighting’

Robin Williams‘ daughter is putting some space between herself and the noise on social media.
Tuesday marks the sixth anniversary of the legendary comedic actor’s death — August 11, 2014 — and his 31-year-old daughter Zelda Williams isn’t too keen on reliving the event online.
In a Monday afternoon post to her official Twitter account about the subject, the younger Williams opened up a bit about what it’s like to hear from the Dead Poets Society star’s fans even now years after his death. Noting the outsized role the anniversary plays for those remembering the legendary actor’s life and work, Zelda wrote that she was logging off social media for the time being:
“Tomorrow is Dad’s death anniversary. As always, I will not be here. It’s hard for me on regular, good day to remain the person expected to graciously accept the world’s need to share their memories of him and express their condolences for his loss. As I’ve said in the past, while I am constantly touched by all your boundless continued love for him, some days it can feel a bit like being seen as a roadside memorial — a place, not a person — where people drive past and leave their sentiments to then go about their days…