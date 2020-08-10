Robin Williams’ daughter fires back at Eric Trump for sharing video of her late dad mocking Joe Biden

The video ended up being so popular that it got the attention of Eric Trump, who shared the clip with the expression, “Robin Williams just savages Joe Biden” at the top of the video.

“We still have comedy though, we still have great comedy out there. There’s always rambling Joe Biden. What the f–k,” Williams jokes in the clip. “Joe says s–t that even people with Tourette’s go, ‘No, no. What is going on?'”

ROBIN WILLIAMS’ 1-YEAR-OLD GRANDSON IS BEING SLOWLY INTRODUCED TO HIS WORK

It appears that the late comic’s daughter didn’t take too kindly to the ramification that her dad would have supported Donald Trump over Joe Biden even if of jokes he made in the past. In reality, she kept in mind that he had some similarly scathing things to state about Trump in 2012, 3 years after the Biden clip.

“While we’re ‘reminiscing’ (to further your political agenda), you should look up what he said about your Dad. I did. Promise you, it’s much more ‘savage,’”the 31-year-old wrote “Gentle reminder that the dead can’t vote, but the living can.”

It didn’t take long for other users on Twitter to react with a clip of Williams performing standup in 2012 where he discusses Trump’s existence in Atlantic City calling him “The Wizard of Oz” …