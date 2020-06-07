Robin DiAngelo: How ‘white fragility’ supports racism and how whites can stop it

You just can’t help it, you see, because you’ve been swaddled in the cocoon of white privilege since you came sputtering from your mother’s womb, protesting the indignity of it all.

You may be indignantly sputtering today at this insult to your humanity — for how can you be a racist? You have black colleagues you think about friends; you never see skin tone; you never owned slaves; you marched in the 60s; you even protest today against the uniformed “bad apples” that use the power of their authority to smother minority lives and minority rights.

“How dare you say I am anything like them?” you grumble, as you pull the cloak of your bruised and fragile feelings around you.

What started being an essay written in 2011 on racial and social injustice is becoming an international sensation, flying off the internet shelves into the domiciles of those horrified by recent events.

CNN sat down with DiAngelo to ask her thoughts on the conversations around today’s protests, how they can fit into the history of the civil rights movement, and what white people should do now. The conversation has been edited for flow and clarity.

Q: Is this a “Me Too” moment for racial equality or could be the conversation planning to fizzle and fade as it’s done in the past?

DiAngelo: There are a few things that I believe are different relating to this moment. First, it’s being sustained. It’s not one march, one protest. They are ongoing and spreading all over the world.

There is discourse in the mainstream media that I didn’t think I’d ever hear within my life. Those of us who’ve been beating this drum for decades are finally hearing phrases like “systemic racism” used in the mainstream media.

The number one and two books being sold on the planet right now are both on racism, one published by me, a white person, and one written by Ibram X. Kendi, a black person. You can google “What can white people do right now?” and you wouldn’t be able to match all of the exemplary lists of resources and guidance.

We’re hearing a discussion of reparations for the descendants of enslaved Africans on the Democratic debate stage. For the first time ever in history, I do believe, a recent poll showed that more white Americans think that there are advantageous assets to being white than don’t think that.

These are huge breakthroughs. But it needs to be sustained, and I’m just a little worried about what are the results when the cameras go away. This is where I remember Malcolm Gladwell’s tipping point theory : You only need 30%. And when I feel discouraged, I remember that because I do believe “We got 30%. Let’s keep it going.”

I do desire to put some thoughtfulness around saying that there’s a difference for this moment. I’m devastated this is the price that it took: Watching one more — not just one — but one more black man murdered in the most callous and public way. That’s what it took.

I aspire to God that’s not wasted in the sense of what it has ignited.

Q: The theme of one’s book “White Fragility” is how white individuals are perpetuating racism by being too fragile to talk about the subject openly and honestly.

How can white people be fragile If we have white privilege?

DiAngelo: That’s precisely why we’re fragile. We live a really insular experience. We have rarely ever been challenged in our racial worldview. We move through a society where racial inequality is the very bedrock in racial comfort as white people and we are rarely ever out of our racial comfort zones.

Most white people go cradle to grave in racial segregation. Most white people don’t have authentic sustained relationships across race, especially with black people. I’m not discussing acquaintances. Show me your wedding album. That is really a truer way of measuring who is in your friendship circle and sitting at your dining table.

Most of us undergo our lives in segregation without seeing anything of value lost. That could be the most profound message of — that people could go cradle to grave and not see anything of value lost in lacking authentic relationships with black people.

Instead, we use their absence because the value-measure of our space. What is an excellent neighborhood? What is a good school? We measure whether a school is good in large part by the absence of African Americans because school.

Those are such deep messages. I’d never say the n-word, but I’ve still internalized that message. And it manifests every single day of my entire life in a selection of ways.

As a white person, I ignore that I get to be special and different and unique, and that you will react to me this way. It would not occur to me that the authorities would be called because I was waiting in Starbucks for a pal before I obtained my coffee. Or that someone would call the authorities on me because I said, “Would you please leash your dog?” Or that I would be executed in the pub for a petty crime that no-one had proved I did yet, and that there could be no consequences for my murders. I can’t even fathom that.

And because I’m so rarely ever uncomfortable, I’m so rarely ever not seen as a unique and special individual, I am so rarely ever not granted objectivity, I come to feel entitled to those activities.

And when they are challenged and called out as privileges, I am thrown off. I take great umbrage. We’re not used to being seen as white and in certain ways we feel exposed — our unracialized consciousness sets us up to be fragile around these conversations.

The term “fragility” speaks to how little it takes to throw us out of our racial comfort zones, but our reaction is not fragile at all in its impact. We lash in ways that actually end up being punitive to whoever challenged us, but noteworthy to repel the challenge.

The impact is a weaponized defensiveness, hurt feelings and umbrage because it marshals behind it the weight of history and institutional power. We have some work to do in building our stamina. But we wont build it as long as we believe that only mean those who intentionally desire to hurt the others based on race could ever do so.

Q: If someone was to say for you, “I don’t understand how I have been shaped by my whiteness,” what would you inform them?

DiAngelo: I’d say that whenever your mother was pregnant with you, what choice did she have in where she lived? What was the water, soil and quality of air in that environment?

The number one indicator of the place where a toxic waste dump will undoubtedly be placed could be the racial makeup of town. With water, think Flint, Michigan.

What nutrition was open to her? What sort of transportation? What kind of health care? How was your mother’s labor managed?

Racism in healthcare is well documented — a recent survey showed that over 50% of medical residents believe black people feel less pain. And that belief surely impacts how a black mother’s labor is managed. Who owned a healthcare facility you’re born in? Who took out the trash and washed the sheets?

As a white person, you were born in to a racialized hierarchy, the forces of which have been operating in your lifetime before you even took that first breath and every breath since.

We need certainly to start there — and not so we can see how bad we are — but because we bring all of that to the dining table with us.

Q: You write about the “pillars” which support white fragility. What are they?

DiAngelo: People will ask me often what can cause white fragility and it’s not one single thing. We’ve got individualism, which we think can exempt us. Apparently lots of white people don’t understand socialization — how our environment shaped who we have been. We literally think we look at the world through objective eyes and therefore we have been exempt from racism.

We have universalism, which can be this sense that we are people who can speak for several people. We don’t have a spot of view, we are not speaking from any particular position.

Take film, for example. Spike Lee is definitely a black film director who makes films about black dilemmas and we always mention Spike Lee’s race. Mike Lee is really a white film director but he’s merely a great film director who makes films about the human condition. We never mention Mike Lee’s race and we continually grant to Mike Lee the ability to speak for all humanity, from some disembodied neutral position.

We do not understand that objectivity and individuality are privileges. These aren’t granted to everybody.

Internalized superiority is still another pillar. That’s a hard someone to admit to, but the research is very clear that by age 3 to 4, all kids know it’s better to be white. And many parents ask me about how to teach their children maybe not be racist but they have to start with themselves. They themselves are not educated. They have not done the job. It’s maybe not some talk you have, it’s like put your oxygen mask on first and then if you are undoubtedly integrating this into your daily life it can come through in everything you do.

One of the most essential white pillars is what I call the good/bad binary — you’re either racist or you’re not. If you’re racist, you’re bad. You’re intentionally and consciously mean to people predicated on race. And if you’re maybe not racist, you’re good, you’re nice and you’re open minded. What that creates is that being a good person and being complicit with racism become mutually exclusive.

And I do believe that is the cause of almost all white defensiveness — that simple definition that racism has to be conscious and intentional so that you can count.

Think about how people defend themselves when someone says what they just did was racist: They’re going to say “I didn’t mean to, I’m not racist.” They’re going to obtain friends to express “No, he is a really nice person so he can’t be racist.”

Every act of racism that you can think of was probably committed by a person who said I’m not racist. Amy Cooper said she’s not racist.

Q: You say in your book that white progressives can become more difficult than outright racists when it comes to conversations about race. I believe you say many black people see it as racism “by a thousand cuts.”

DiAngelo: I’ve had so many black people say: “Give me the old school, in your face, straight up racist. Give me Richard Spencer. I know how to protect myself. I know where Richard Spencer’s coming from.”

I do not want to minmise the dangerousness of the growth of the alt-right movement, but on a daily basis, most black individuals are not getting together with Richard Spencer. It’s the well-meaning white people at the overwhelmingly white workplace that send black people home exhausted and wondering if it’s worth it to try to discuss racism. That’s what I mean by daily harm.

White people who see themselves as liberal can be the hardest, the most defensive, the most resistant, the most arrogant in their certitude that it is not them. Their energy will head to making sure you see that it is not them, in all the ways that could have you rolling your eyes.

There’s a question I’ve asked people of color for 20 years: How often have you attempted to provide a white person — who thinks they are open minded and sensitive and painful to racism — feedback on their inevitable and frequently unintentional, but hurtful, racist assumptions and behaviors? And how did that go?

The number one response to that question? Never.

Q: I’m sure many liberal white people scanning this will be mortified to think that they’re the problem. How do they stop it?

DiAngelo: I’m not sure we can fully stop it, but we can seek to do less harm through education and practice and end mistake-making. The key is that you learn and grow from your mistakes. You avoid it being an excuse to shut down.

You’ve probably seen this reaction from white people: “Well, then forget it. I’m not saying anything.” And then they disengage and withdraw. Some defensiveness is natural, but not defensiveness that excuses you to dig in your heels and refuse any more growth.

If you believe I’m good at what I can articulate, it’s from thousands of mistakes over the years, and trying to learn and grow from those mistakes. And it’s also why the people of color within my life believe me is because they have seen me through that. They’re not planning to give up on me because my conditioning resurfaced.

I don’t think within my lifetime I am free of my racist conditioning. And I don’t actually call myself an anti-racist — that’s for people of color to determine if at any given moment I’m actually behaving in anti-racist ways.

I frequently say decide to try for less harm. Be thoughtful, but don’t be so careful you don’t take any risks because that’s just protecting you.

Q: Why is really a book on racism published by a white woman flying off the shelves and resonating with people currently?

DiAngelo: As an insider, there is a way that I can speak to racism, explain it and expose it that’s much harder to deny. You can’t dismiss me as biased or too sensitive or playing the race card. It’s sort of wink between white people: “You know and I know, come on, we know.” And I think that’s a key little bit of it.

Now I do want to stress that people can never understand what we must know about racism if we only paid attention to white people. But for too long, we’ve turned to folks of color like we are beyond race and they’re the holders of racial knowledge. And even then, if we do not agree with what they reveal, in our arrogance, we dismiss it.

Always seeking to people of color is to put that incredible burden in it. And that’s another reason I think individuals are starting to recognize that we’ve got to start out looking at ourselves. It’s a relationship, right?

Q: There’s much to be achieved. What would be the key things white people can do — today — to start to make a more permanent change?

DiAngelo: So many white people are asking right now is what can I do? And so I’m going to provide you with five tasks.

The first one is to remove this claim from your vocabulary: “I’m not racist.” If you are wondering why in the world, I would request you to remove that claim then you definitely have some education to do.

The 2nd thing is work on answering this question: What does it mean to be white? Describe how your race shaped every aspect in your life from the moment that you took your first breath. Ask yourself how being white shaped how you see yourself as unique or special or different.

The third is remove a piece of paper and begin to make a list in response to this question: How have I were able to be a full functioning professional adult and not know very well what to do about racism?

Your list might look something like this: I was not educated on racism. I don’t discuss racism with the people within my life. I don’t discuss racism with people of color. I do not really know any folks of color. I haven’t really cared to discover. I do not want to feel guilty.

Whatever is on that list can be your map and everything on that list can be addressed, maybe not quickly, maybe not easily, but all of it can be addressed.

Next, just take Dr. Eddie Moore, Jr.’s “ 21-Day Racial Equity Habit Building Challenge .” It is active and participatory, and it will establish you on an energetic path that you can continue for the rest in your life.

And number five, you can never know very well what you need to understand about racism in the event that you only tune in to white people. Read all you can by folks of color, listen to people of color, watch their videos, get Layla Saad’s “Me and White Supremacy” workbook and do the work. Turn your focus on hearing what individuals of color and black people have been telling us for centuries.

It’s liberating to start from the premise that there’s not a way you could have avoided internalizing a racist worldview. It’s liberating to understand for you to stop saying that you’re maybe not racist. It opens up everything with this journey.

You will stop defending, deflecting, denying and putting your head in the sand. Yes, it is painful at times, but there’s nothing more growth enhancing and challenging on every possible level than this journey. You will have relationships you never had before and you will be able to align everything you profess you imagine with the specific practice in your life.