Roberts Fojjers Special Foldable Over The Head Stereo Dj Headphone 3.5 Mm for Pc Tablet Music Video & All Other Music Players. (Tangerine)



Price: $6.90

(as of Aug 07,2020 23:01:18 UTC – Details)



Where Slim Meets Impressively Powerful The on-ear headphones offer not only sleek style with a slim profile and an adjustable contoured headband, but they also excel when it comes to serious power and performance. The on-ear design helps minimize outside noise, while its 36 mm dome-type driver unit ensures high-quality sound, capturing the nuances and clarity of all your favorite music. The headphones feature an L-shaped stereo mini plug, come with a 47-1/4-inch cord, and support most devices with a 3.5 mm jack.

90 degree folding freely and also portable

best sound for the price

Lightweight & adjust. ABS housing for rugged durability

On-ear fit to minimize noise so you can hear every beat