Roberto Osuna Leaves Game, Will Undergo MRI

Astros more detailed Roberto Osuna left Saturday’s game due to an arm injury, and supervisor Dusty Baker informed press reporters that Osuna will head from Anaheim to Houston to undergo anMRI Facing his 3rd batter of the ninth inning last night, Osuna tossed a pitch to the Angels’ Jason Castro and instantly signified for the fitness instructor to go to the mound. The right-hander was gotten rid of and changed with Cy Sneed

In the short-term, Osuna’s injury rather potentially cost Houston the game, as Castro struck an RBI double to connect ball game, and the Angels then scored the winning run in the 10 th. But Saturday’s defeat might be a reasonably little matter compared to a possibly severe arm issue for Osuna, specifically thinking about how the Astros’ pitching personnel has actually currently been damaged by injuries.

Chris Devenski, Brad Peacock, Joe Biagini, Jose Urquidy, Austin Pruitt, and ruling AL Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander are all on the hurt list, while Ryan Pressly only simply returned from an aching elbow. The Astros have actually made some current acquisitions (finalizing Fernando Rodney and getting Hector Velazquez from the Orioles) to assist submit their pitching depth, though there’s just a lot that can be done to change many sidelined hurlers.

Should Osuna’s MRI expose any problem, his loss would be a.