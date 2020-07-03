Roberto Martinez wants Wigan Athletic administration to be investigated by EFL | Football News



















1:42



Roberto Martinez told Sky Sports News the EFL should investigate after his former club Wigan Athletic fell in to administration

Former Wigan Athletic manager Roberto Martinez believes the EFL should investigate and learn from the club’s administration to prevent other Football League sides from enduring the same fate.

Wigan entered administration on Wednesday, the first professional club to do so in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, and are set to be handed a 12-point penalty by the EFL.

Administrators in control of Wigan say 12 parties have expressed an interest in buying the Championship club, who under Martinez won the FA Cup back in 2013.

Martinez, currently the Belgium head coach, spoke of his “shock” at the recent developments of his former club.

Speaking to Sky Sports News, Martinez said: “When you see a club going into administration you get a small amount of a shock. Straight away you get that sad feeling of a football institution, which means so much to the community and its particular fans, that goes into administration.

“In Wigan Athletic’s case it absolutely was an even bigger shock. You need to look right back at the change of ownership in November 2018, you’re discussing 19 months.

Roberto Martinez with former Wigan Athletic chairman Dave Whelan

“This is a wonderful family club that had no debt whatsoever, had fantastic assets with the two training grounds and a stadium, and all of a sudden is in a situation to go into administration. So I was totally shocked.”

He added: “It has been an inspirational club for most families round the north-west, but other clubs as well, that things can be achieved if you plan and work very well, that you can play in the Premier League, reach Europe, and engrave your name in the absolute most famous cup competition on earth.

“That’s the story of Wigan Athletic. The fans don’t deserve this.”

Martinez, who played for the club from 1995-2001 before managing them 2009-2013, then required an investigation to prevent other football clubs from following Wigan in to administration.

“The Football League should investigate and learn [from this] so it does not allow other football clubs to go fully into the same situation,” that he said.

Wigan fans demonstration at EFL offices

A group of Wigan Athletic followers protested outside of the gates from the EFL within Preston upon Friday, needing answers adopting the club’s administration.

Wigan supporter Liam O’Connor, who had been part of the team, said: “We’ve been dissatisfied by the folks proclaiming to be our own owners plus the EFL with the supposed suit and appropriate test.

“Although we are small in number we are huge in heart and we will come together to save this great club.”

Heskey: Administration hard to take

Former Wigan player Emile Heskey, that played for that Latics in between 2006 plus 2009, states while the golf club has been within the decline, the particular descent in to administration is usually tough to take to get a side over a relegation sector in the Championship.

“It’s a difficult one for Wigan fans and for Wigan people to take, to be honest with you,” Heskey advised The Football Show.

“[It is a] fantastic, wonderful golf club, great fanbase – regional fanbase – who acquire behind you, never truly boo, never truly moan or even groan regarding anything, they will just get upon with points.

“It has become a slow drop, but they attended back up again and clearly with the outbreak hitting plenty of clubs, Wigan has demonstrably been major ones seeking to enter into administration.

“It is usually difficult to take being in the Championship. It is not like they’re bottom of the Championship, they are in the middle really trying to fight to get a bit higher.

“Hopefully they can sort out all the problems and get a buyer who will put the necessary investment into the club to push them to where, we believe, they should be.”