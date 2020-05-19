Roberto Bautista Agut eyeing qualification for season-ending ATP Finals | Tennis News







Spain’s Roberto Bautista Agut continues to be eyeing an elusive ATP Finals spot

Roberto Bautista Agut says qualifying for the season-ending ATP Finals is certainly one of his targets earlier than retiring from the game.

The Spaniard made a robust begin to the season by profitable all six of his singles matches for Spain within the ATP Cup earlier than reaching the third spherical of the Australian Open, the place he fell to Croatia’s Marin Cilic after a gruelling five-setter.

He was ranked 12th when the tennis season was suspended in early March as a result of coronavirus pandemic.

The tennis shutdown will proceed at the very least till the tip of July and the destiny of the 50th version of the ATP Finals, scheduled for November 15-22 at London’s O2, is anticipated to be determined later.

The 32-year-old rose to a career-high world rating of ninth final yr and served as a reserve participant for the 2019 event.

“It is one of the goals I would like to achieve before retiring,” Bautista Agut instructed the official ATP Tour web site.

“I know how difficult it is, I know that I have been very close some seasons. It’s not something I’m obsessed about, but it remains a goal I’d like to achieve some day.

“What retains me motivated is my competitiveness. I’m very aggressive each as an athlete and individual,” he added “I’m all the time attempting to enhance and win, including minor particulars to my recreation, as a result of it is a feeling I really like.”

