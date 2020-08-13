Robert Wiecko of DASH Core Group – Cointelegraph Magazine

Robert Wiecko is returning into playing electrical guitar. Armed with his brand name brand-new Fender Stratocaster, the COO of DASH Core Group is reliving his youth as a high school trainee living in Poland.

“It’s an amazing feeling to restart something you loved so much and forgot for some reason.”

Playing guitar offers him a sense of flexibility and peace, he describes. Learning to play once again is not simply amusing, however serves as a sort of meditation. Focusing on the ability, he releases his mind from the typical needs and tensions of the day.

The concept of flexibility is what drew him into the blockchain area in2011 Working in software application advancement in the monetary sector for much of his profession, Wiecko acknowledged severe defects in the system. “I realized there’s something wrong with the financial system in general. Bitcoin appeared to me as a fantastic thing. Back in 2011, it was for geeks, and I was a total geek.”

Despite this preliminary fascination with blockchain innovation, Wiecko felt he was not up to the job of exploring it at first, due to a multi-year bout with ulcerative colitis, an inflammatory bowel syndrome. “It’s a very nasty disease, incurable for western medicine. My life was almost ruined by the disease.”

But Wiecko was open to checking out alternative methods to rid himself of the health problem. He found out that western physicians just provided medications to alleviate signs, however not to treat the illness. In Poland, natural medicines were discredited and viewed as invalid. “I said, ‘Well I disagree with that, I’m not going to be sick until the end of my life and consume chemical substances to maintain the status quo.’”

He did his own research study– an oft-repeated expression in the crypto world– and found a variety of techniques from Chinese and Tibetan medication that, when integrated with a disciplined diet plan and meditation, eliminated the illness.

After 3 years of this modification in frame of mind and much healthier living, he went back to his medical professional who discovered that Wiecko had actually effectively treated the health problem. “The doctors were shocked,” he describes. Tests discovered no staying proof of the illness.

“Mainly it was the mindset and lifestyle changes that helped me to recover. I’m happy. I’m one of many cured from this type of disease. It’s an unpopular narrative in the mainstream, driven by pharma companies” he states.

Alternative medication, alternative financing

Wiecko draws parallels in between diving into natural medicine and checking out blockchain innovation. An IT skilled concentrating on Java and Oracle advancement, the idea of decentralization was an innovative concept to him. In its earliest days, the crypto world was filled with idealists: Libertarians, Wiecko describes, were the dominant force in the area. He was thrilled to sign up with a growing motion inspired by favorable suitables.

He briefly played with the speculative side of the market however discovered that he was, sadly, a horrible trader. Instead, he began to get included with technical groups. “There was no chance to join Bitcoin teams. I was not sophisticated enough.” But Wiecko discovered a couple of little tasks where he might contribute.

Unfortunately, most of these smaller sized tasks were actually in it for a fast dollar, he recognized. The formula was ending up being familiar: produce a coin, make a lot of cash, and desert the task. “It was not what I was looking for.”

Wiecko revealed his aggravations with the pump-and-dump state of affairs in the crypto market on a Polish online forum, where a pal advised he check out Darkcoin, a fork of Litecoin produced by EvanDuffield The neighborhood and vision of the task stood apart, and he got in touch with Duffield to use his services as a job supervisor. Even though the group was small at the time, Duffield employed him for the task. The Darkcoin name was altered to DASH that very same year.

You have no concept … it was pure communism

Born in socialist-era Poland, Wiecko understands a thing or 2 about the opposite of flexibility. “You have no idea what life was like in Poland in the 70’s. It was pure communism.”

“America was always presented as an evil part of the world. We didn’t believe it, but the media campaign was always going into your head. It was propaganda.”

The Orthodox Catholic household resided in the countryside of a particularly bad area. Despite their battles, his moms and dads instilled in Wiecko an ethical compass that he follows to this day, although he is not spiritual like his moms and dads.

Moving to a close-by city, Wiecko had the unusual chance to try out computer systems when his school purchased 3 and provided shows classes. People were fortunate simply to have a telephone in their houses at the time, he describes, so owning a desktop computer was an impossibility. Gesturing that his head is taking off, he reveals his interest when initially experiencing computer systems, “BOOOOOOOOM! I want to do this!”

“I loved computers from the very first experience. There was a magic behind programming. It was the time I knew my life would be connected to computers.”

The world grows

As communism started its decrease in Poland, the west beckoned. While his dad travelled to generate income to support the household, Wiecko participated in a technical high school where he found out about robotics and automation. He got his guitar practice, jamming on Slayer and Metallica with buddies, however dropped the instrument when he devoted himself totally to his IT research studies with a significant in software application engineering.

His very first task as a Java designer in Warsaw was brief. He dealt with a pal in a start-up that stopped working in its very first year, collapsing throughout the imploding dot.com bubble. Wiecko remained in alarming straits– he had cash for absolutely nothing.

“I was literally standing on the street with one bag in my hand. All of my clothes and possessions were in this bag. And I had in my pocket around ten dollars. It was all my money. I could buy a ticket and return home to my parents, or I could start doing something by myself.”

Wiecko contacted a couple of buddies who provided him a location to remain till he discovered a brand-new task with a seeking advice from business. “I’m really grateful to them,” he states, “If you build good relationships, your friends will help you.”

Soon, he was working “from the inside” as a technical expert in financing for entities such as the National Bank ofPoland As a designer, he was required to find out about the inner operations of the monetary system in order to establish for the requirements of his customers. He started to see that the system was broken. “Being an insider, I started to realize — uh-uh — it’s not so perfect.”

After signing up with Hewlett-Packard, Wiecko moved the focus of his pursue less technical aspects, working more carefully with individuals as a job supervisor. He invested more of his time handling customers and helping with cooperation in between departments.

Despite his profession success, Wiecko was irritated with his health concerns and chose to vacate of Poland to Switzerland, where natural medicines were viewed more favorably and the requirement of living was far better. As his health enhanced, he started investing more of his time in the blockchain area, dealing with a variety of tasks prior to landing with the DASH Core group in 2015 as neighborhood supervisor.

Working in the conventional financing market for UBS by day and after that battling the system in his crypto work throughout nights and weekends, Wiecko felt a sense of schizophrenia. He chose to leave his conventional bank task to commit himself totally to crypto. “I loved crypto. I loved the libertarian ideas. At that time, everyone was talking about freedom, about privacy, about the necessity of changing finance, about giving back financial freedom to people. I really believed in that and I still believe in such ideas.”

That’s why Wiecko is included with DASH, he describes. He sees an authentic vision behind the task, one whose objectives are not almost making quick cash. The developer of DASH, Evan Duffield, had actually proposed concepts for innovating on Bitcoin, however was not heard, he states. So, he began DASH, forking off Litecoin asDarkcoin This allowed enhanced speed, personal privacy, and governance, making the innovation beneficial– not simply for trading, Wiecko firmly insists, however for daily applications.

“When I heard this for the first time, I realized okay, this is the project and place for me. They have clear business goals and a vision on how to get there.” In 2015, he states, Bitcoin had a clear vision, however many other coins were simply about speculation. “I could say, at that time, 95% of them were trash.” DASH stood apart to him as one of the couple of exceptions. Even to this day, Wiecko confesses, “The ratio has improved, but not by much.”

Master nodes and Bitcoin tickets

A significant development of DASH is the idea of master nodes, Wiecko describes. At the time of its beginning, tasks were mainly comparable to Bitcoin, having just a single layer of nodes. The DASH group recognized that a 2nd layer of master nodes might allow improved personal privacy with affordable, immediate deals and a variety of more advanced functions. The layer might be incentivized to make it self-dependent and decentralized. While basic nodes would supply hash power and a layer of security, the master node layer might supply a much higher variety of software application services.

Over the course of time, DASH master nodes have actually developed to end up being a decentralized protector of the network, with 5,000 master nodes dispersed around the globe making sure security. ChainLock innovation avoids any possibility of a 51% attack on the DASH network. An upcoming brand-new release will enable designers to produce applications on the master node layer. He anticipates it will be launched to testnet by the end of this year.

Now the COO of DASH Core Group, Wiecko works less straight with tasks, however preserves a significant list of duties consisting of handling treatments, QA and facilities, interacting with groups, adhering to regulative requirements, and even handling a service desk. Uniquely, DASH users can send tickets to the service desk and get assistance for technical issues. With Bitcoin, he states, “if you have a technical problem, where do you submit your ticket?”

Wiecko describes the business’s objectives concentrate on the user, avoiding the typical buzz and subsequent cost speculation. “Most of the time it’s about the price. We want to change this narrative and present crypto as user-friendly. It’s actually an alternative for a person. The greatest example of this is Venezuela.”

DASH effectively offered a quick and inexpensive option for users to negotiate worth in the hyper-inflated economy, Wiecko states. “For these poor people who earn five dollars a week, or even a month, this was something really great. They could not rely on their own currency. The dollar was not really available. Bitcoin transactions were expensive as hell…”

“For you and me,” he states, “if a Bitcoin transaction costs a dollar, it’s a cost we can afford.”

“But for those people who live from one dollar a day for an entire family, this is one day of their life. When the transaction costs five dollars, that’s a disaster.” In such circumstances, Bitcoin is not beneficial, he states. It can effectively save worth, however it can not be utilized for fast and budget-friendly deals. Venezuelans required an alternative and, he states, they discovered it with DASH.

DASH continues its concentrate on daily energy and availability with quarterly calls. These conferences supply openness to the neighborhood who can be upgraded on the task’s development and the difficulties it deals with. The focus, once again, is on the user, Wiecko restates. “It was a conscious choice, we have chosen to spend our time developing user-friendly solutions and not focusing on charts, CoinMarketCap, volumes, prices, etc. but just to provide solid software.”

A shift in the story

Wiecko observes that the market has actually altered over the last few years, moving from suitables fixated flexibility to a fixation with speculation and more just recently, policy. In the earliest years, everybody was speaking about flexibility, alternative financing, assisting the unbanked, and allowing monetary flexibility, he states. “It was the time when people in jackets and ties started to appear at the meetups and conferences. Two years later in 2018, everything switched to regulation, compliance.”

He describes that he comprehends the factor behind the shift, however he is not delighted that the market is so greatly concentrated on trading, banks and policies. “People forget this first goal; why Bitcoin has been created. Bitcoin is the father of all cryptocurrencies. I have a lot of respect for Satoshi, to all the old timers and current Bitcoin development teams. However, sometimes I feel that the entire space forgot why we have been working so hard for such a long time. It wasn’t for trading. It wasn’t to be compliant. Totally not.”

Wiecko dislikes the “Lambo” story, he states, however acknowledges that it brought many individuals into the area. He hopes the get-rich-quick belief will fade gradually and pave the way to real energy rather.

Crypto in basic, he states, stays terribly cumbersome from a user viewpoint. It’s too complex and technical for the typical individual, with dreadful addresses that are not easy to understand. DASH Pay Wallet is developed to make this procedure a lot easier and more user-friendly. Wiecko enthuses, “it will be a game-changer.”

He thinks that crypto requires to innovate not to please banks and regulators, however to please the user. It can work as an alternative monetary system in the western world however far more so in the unbanked world. Mobile gadgets open possibilities for users to acquire more self-reliance and flexibility, accessing crypto innovation in their daily lives.

The idea of flexibility ending up being commonly readily available to individuals all over actually gets Wiecko thrilled, as he remembers his youth living under an overbearing routine. “I can not understand how some people nowadays say openly that they want socialism. I was living in socialism. You have no idea what you’re talking about.”

“I remember deaths on the streets. I remember total control of everything. And that’s why those libertarian ideas are so important for me. Everything I do, I am focused on freedom, liberty, and human rights.”