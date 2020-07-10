Robert Unanue, Goya’s CEO, tells Fox he won’t apologize after his praise for Trump sparks boycott

On “Fox & Friends,” Unanue told co-hosts Steve Doocy, Emily Compagno and Brian Kilmeade that “it was good to talk to some friends,” and he called the boycott movement “suppression of speech.”

He claimed a double standard in the reaction to his laudatory remarks about Trump, noting that he accepted an invitation from Michelle Obama in 2012 to an event in Tampa, Florida, to promote the former first lady’s healthy-eating initiative

“You’re allowed to talk good or talk praise to one president but you’re not — when I was called to be part of this commission to aid in economic and educational prosperity and you make a positive comment, all the sudden that’s not acceptable,” Unanue told Fox News. “If you’re called by the president of the United States, you’re going to say, ‘No I’m sorry, I’m busy, no thank you?’ I didn’t say that to the Obamas and I didn’t say that to President Trump.”

In brief remarks at the White House Thursday, Unanue compared Trump to his grandfather, a Spanish immigrant who in 1936 founded Goya. “We are all truly blessed … to have a leader like President Trump who is a builder,” Unanue said throughout the Rose Garden speech. “That is what my grandfather did. He came to this country to build, to grow, to prosper. We have an incredible builder, and we pray. We pray for our leadership, our president.” The undeniable fact that Unanue would associate with Trump was adequate to anger many people, including Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro, who acknowledged Goya’s “staple” status in Latino house holds, but encouraged people to reconsider buying Goya after Unanue’s White House appearance. President Trump is unpopular among Hispanic Americans . Hispanics favor Vice President Joe Biden over Trump in the competition for leader by a 36 percentage-point perimeter, according to the most recent New York Times/Siena College poll Unanue has been invited towards the White House as part of President Trump’s professional order targeted at improving Hispanic Americans’ entry to educational plus economic possibilities. In short remarks on the White House Thursday, Unanue announced Goya would contribute 1 mil cans associated with Goya chickpeas and one million additional food products in order to American meals banks. He said the business wanted to assist families hurt by the coronavirus pandemic A Goya spokesman mentioned the purpose of Unanue’s White House appearance has been to declare the monetary gift and assistance Trump’s effort. Goya failed to comment on the particular boycott telephone calls.

