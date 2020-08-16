Robert Trump, the younger brother of President Donald Trump, dead at age 72

“It is with heavy heart I share that my wonderful brother, Robert, peacefully passed away tonight. He was not just my brother, he was my best friend. He will be greatly missed, but we will meet again. His memory will live on in my heart forever. Robert, I love you. Rest in peace,” the President stated.

Donald Trump made a last minute choice to go to New York Friday to visit his brother as he headed to New Jersey for the weekend.

Robert Trump had actually been confessed to New York-Presbyterian Hospital in Manhattan.

Details of Robert Trump’s health problem have actually not been launched. He had actually been ill for a number of months, an individual acquainted with understanding of the matter informed CNN.

During a White House rundown on Friday, Trump decreased to supply press reporters with information on his brother’s health problem. “I have a wonderful brother. We have a great relationship for a long time, from day one, so long time ago. And he’s in the hospital right now,” Trump stated Friday when inquired about his brother. “Hopefully he’ll be alright, but he’s — he’s pretty — he’s having a hard time,” he included. Later Friday as he headed to see his brother Trump informed press reporters: “He’s having a tough time.” The younger Trump was formerly hospitalized in June with a concealed major condition CNN has actually formerly reported. Robert Trump had actually acted as an executive vice presidentof the Trump Organization Part of his responsibilities consisting of supervising the company’s Atlantic City gambling establishments. He’s one of 4 brother or sisters to the President, …

