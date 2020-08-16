Robert Trump: President’s younger brother dies in hospital



Donald Trump visited his brother on Friday





Robert Trump, the younger brother of the United States president, has actually passed away aged 72, the White House has actually verified.

“He was not just my brother, he was my best friend,” Donald Trump stated in a declaration on Saturday.

The president had actually visited his brother in hospital in New York on Friday afternoon, informing press reporters: “He’s having a hard time.”

United States media reports had actually stated Robert Trump was seriously ill, however it is uncertain what health problem he was experiencing.

Robert Trump utilized to handle real-estate financial investments for the Trump residential or commercial property empire.

He just recently litigated in a stopped working quote to stop publication of his niece Mary Trump’s tell-all book about the president, How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man.

According to the New York Post, Robert invested more than a week in the intensive-care system of Manhattan’s Mount Sinai Hospital in June.