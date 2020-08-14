Robert Trump, President Trump’s youngest brother, hospitalized in New York, White House says

Trump is anticipated to visit his brother Friday in New York, a source knowledgeable about the matter informed CNN.
“Can confirm the report that the President’s brother is hospitalized,” deputy press secretary Judd Deere informed CNN.
Robert Trump was formerly hospitalized in the spring with a severe condition.
The news was initially reported by ABC News.
A senior administration authorities stated Friday that the President “has a very good relationship with his brother and his brother is very special to him.”
Robert Trump was a previous top executive at theTrump Organization He’s among 4 other brother or sisters to the President, consisting of the late Fred Trump, Jr.
In June, Robert Trump submitted a short-term limiting order in an effort to obstruct the publication of an uncomplimentary tell-all book by Mary Trump, the child of Fred Trump.
This story has actually been upgraded.