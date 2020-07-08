Robert Redford: This is who gets my vote in 2020 (opinion)

He was speaking with the nation, needless to say, not just to us, however it sure felt that way. He was personal and informal, like that he was there in our living room.

I was too young to follow a lot of what that he was saying — something about World War II. But what I did comprehend was this was a person who cared about our well-being. I felt calmed by his voice.

It was a voice of authority and, at precisely the same time, empathy. Americans were facing a common enemy — fascism — and FDR gave us the sense that people were all in it together. Even kids like me had a role to play: participating in paper drives, collecting scrap metal, doing whatever we could do.

That’s what it had been like to have a president with a solid moral compass. It guided him, gave him direction, and helped him point the nation toward a better future.

Maybe this strikes you as simple nostalgia. I’ve got some that, sure (who does not right now?). But I’m too centered on the future to sit around pining for the past. For me, the power of FDR’s example is what it says about the type of leadership America needs — and can have again, if we choose it. But something is clear: Instead of a moral compass in the Oval Office, there exists a moral vacuum. Instead of a president who says we are all in it together, we’ve a president who’s in it for himself. Instead of words that uplift and unite, we hear words that swell up and divide. When someone retweets (and then deletes) a video of a supporter shouting “ white power ” or calls journalists “enemies of the state,” when that he turns a lifesaving mask against contagion into a weapon in a culture war, when that he orders the authorities and the military to tear gas peaceful protestors so that he can wave a Bible at the cameras, he sacrifices — again and again — any claim to moral authority. Another four years of the would degrade our country beyond repair. The toll it’s taking is almost biblical: fires and floods, a literal plague upon the land, an eruption of hatred that’s being summoned and harnessed, by a leader with no conscience or shame. Four more years would accelerate our slide toward autocracy. It will be taken as free license to punish more alleged “traitors” and wage more petty vendettas — with the full weight of the Justice Department behind them. Four more years will mean open season on our environmental laws. The assault has been ongoing — it started with abandoning the historic agreement that the world made in Paris to combat climate change , and continued, just last month, with using the pandemic as cover to let industries pollute as they see fit. Four more years would bring untold damage to our planet — our home. America is still some sort of power. But in yesteryear four years, it has lost its place as a world leader. A second term would embolden enemies and additional weaken our standing with this friends. When and how did the United States of America end up being the Divided States of America? Polarization, needless to say, has deep roots and lots of sources. President Donald Trump didn’t create all of our divisions as Americans. But he’s found every fault line in America and wrenched them spacious. Without a moral compass in the Oval Office, our country is dangerously adrift. But this November, we can choose another direction. This November, unity and empathy are on the ballot. Experience and intelligence are on the ballot. Joe Biden is on the ballot, and I’m confident he’ll bring these qualities back again to White House. I don’t create a practice of publicly announcing my vote. But this election year is different. And I believe Biden was created for this moment. Biden leads with his heart. I do not mean that in a soft and sentimental way. I’m talking about a fierce compassion — the type that fuels him, that drives him to combat racial and economic injustice, that won’t let him rest while individuals are struggling. As FDR showed, empathy and ethics are not signs of weakness. They’re signs of strength. I think Americans are coming back to that view. Despite Trump — despite his daily efforts to divide us — I see a lot of the country just starting to reunite again, the way it did when I was a kid. You can easily see it in the peaceful protests of the past weeks — Americans of all races and classes coming together to combat racism. You can see it the techniques communities are pulling together in the face area of this pandemic, even if the White House has left them to fend for themselves. These acts of compassion and kindness make our country stronger. This November, we have an opportunity to make it stronger still — by picking a president who is in keeping with our values, and whose moral compass points toward justice.

