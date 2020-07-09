Robert Redford Bizarrely Claims America Will ‘Slide Toward Autocracy’ If Trump Is Reelected

Robert Redford just showed the world that his anti-Trump hatred is really as strong as ever when he claimed our country will “slide toward autocracy” if the present president is reelected.

Redford made this point in a op-ed for CNN called “This Is Who Gets My Vote In 2020.” Spoiler alert: It’s not Donald Trump.

“Four more years [of Trump] would accelerate our slide toward autocracy,” Redford wrote. “It would be taken as free license to punish more so-called ‘traitors’ and wage more petty vendettas — with the full weight of the Justice Department behind them.” The Hollywood star then shifted in to his endorsement of Joe Biden:

Joe Biden is on the ballot, and I’m confident he will bring these qualities back to [the] White House. […] And I believe Biden was designed for this moment. Biden leads with his heart. I don’t mean that in a soft and sentimental way. I’m talking about a fierce compassion — the sort that fuels him, that drives him to fight racial and economic injustice, that won’t let him rest while people are struggling.

This should come as a surprise to nobody given how open Redford has been about his hatred for Trump over the years. Back in May, Redford teamed up together with his son James to pen a melodramatic op-ed for NBC News where they blasted the president for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

“As the pandemic began its global march,” they wrote, “President Donald Trump failed to act quickly and decisively, likely increasing its toll and worsening our pain and suffering.”

The father and son then nonsensically shifted to attacking Trump on climate change, saying that his “failure…to embrace and even understand sound scientific consensus about what must certanly be done to safeguard this nation and its people. [T]he potential calamity of climate change…looms coming.”

They also accused Trump of leading a “dictator-like attack” on the country’s values.

“We’re up against a crisis I never thought I’d see in my lifetime: a dictator-like attack by President Donald Trump on everything this country stands for,” they wrote. “It’s time for Trump to go — along with those in Congress who have chosen party loyalty over their oath to ‘solemnly affirm’ their support for the Constitution of the United States. And it’s up to us to make that happen, through the power of our votes.”

Redford may believe having a decades-long career on Hollywood makes him an expert on politics, but he’s dead wrong. He’s clearly yet another Hollywood narcissist who thinks he can lecture the rest of us on what we vote. Let’s show him how wrong he could be about how much his opinion counts to the rest of us once we reelect Trump in November.

This piece was written by PopZette Staff on July 9, 2020. It originally appeared in LifeZette and is employed by permission.

