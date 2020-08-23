Robert Pattinson’s New Batman Look Is Gritty AF – See The Memorable Trailer HERE!

Robert Pattinson‘s roaring introduction as the new Batman is memorable and special, for sure!

Warner Bros debuted its very first teaser trailer for The Batman last nigh tat DC‘s FanDome, a virtual convention for its superhero brand name DCEntertainment And the trailer itself (above) was met an instantly mainly- favorable reaction from fans, who applauded the gritty, dark nature of the 2- minute teaser reel as they excitedly wait for The Batman‘s turn in theaters next year.

Related: ‘Twilight’ Perfectly Prepared Robert Pattinson For Coronavirus Quarantine!

Featuring Pattinson as a remarkably persuading leading male together with Jeffrey Wright as authorities partner James Gordon, and even a couple of looks of Zo ë Kravitz, who is playing Selina Kyle (AKA Catwoman), the trailer is 2 minutes of a dark, hard police procedural sprinkled with a few of that conventional superhero feel. Ch- ch- inspect it out (above)!!!

What do U believe, Perezcious readers? The Pattinson trailer hasn’t even been out for 24 hr yet and it’s currently acquired 10 million YouTube views. Is this an indication of good ideas to come here, or what?! Sound OFF about all of it with your take, down in the remarks (listed below)!!!