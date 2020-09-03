Robert Pattinson reportedly has COVID-19, and The Batman has halted production

Production of Warner Bros.’ The Batman has been postponed yet once again, this time due to the fact that star Robert Pattison has checked favorable for COVID-19,Vanity Fair reported The highly-anticipated retelling of the story of the caped crusader with the Twilight star in the title function had actually simply resumed shooting a couple of days earlier inLondon

“A member of The Batman production has tested positive for Covid-19, and is isolating in accordance with established protocols. Filming is temporarily paused,” Warner Bros. informed VF in a declaration. The studio did not validate who the contaminated individual was.

The movie currently had actually been postponed numerous months back in March, due to the coronavirus pandemic, and the studio reshuffled its lineup of upcoming films. It was to strike theaters in June 2021, however was pressed back to October 2021. If Pattinson is ill, that likely implies the movie will be postponed even more.

Director Matt Reeves debuted a teaser trailer of The Batman throughout last month’s DCFan Dome

Warner Bros. did not instantly return an ask for remarkThursday