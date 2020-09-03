Robert Pattinson Positive COVID-19 Test Halts ‘The Batman’ Production In UK – Deadline

UPGRADED with Pattinson news: With shooting on Matt Reeves’ The Batman having actually resumed just 3 days back after stopping briefly 5 1/2 months back, the UK production atWarner Bros Leavesden has actually stopped once again after among individuals on the production showed up positive with COVID-19.

Deadline has actually verified that star Robert Pattinson is the member of the production group who checked positive for the infection.

Said Warner Bros today about the scenario:

“A member of The Batman production has tested positive for Covid-19, and is isolating in accordance with established protocols. Filming is temporarily paused.” No more info was supplied by the studio in safeguarding their employees’ personal privacy.

Vanity Fair was the very first to report the Pattinson newsThursday Warner Bros did not react to ask for discuss whether Pattinson was the “member of The Batman production” it described in its earlier declaration.

Unfortunately, this becomes part of the brand-new world of shooting functions movies throughout the pandemic, and the additional safety measures and actions that are needed to continue shooting. Universal just recently rejected that a positive COVID-19 case throughout the UK shoot of Jurassic World: Dominion had actually stalled shooting, and the production continues to run strong on day 60.