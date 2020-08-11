Robert Pattinson had to lie to Christopher Nolan about Batman audition

At the time that Pattinson was auditioning to be the renowned caped crusader, he was shooting Nolan’s upcoming thriller “Tenet.” Although Nolan apparently didn’t desire to continue directing Batman motion pictures after his fan-beloved 3 installations, Pattinson just recently exposed in an interview with The Irish Times that WarnerBros still believed it was finest to keep the director out of the loop when it came to Reeves’ movie.

ROBERT PATTINSON SAYS HE ‘WOULDN’T BE ACTING’ IF IT WASN’T FOR ‘HARRY POTTER’

“It’s funny because Chris is so secretive about everything to do with his movies,” Pattinson discussed. “And then I had to be really secretive about Batman stuff. So I had to lie to Chris about having to go for a screen test.”

Unfortunately for Pattinson, Nolan wasn’t deceived for a 2nd and rapidly called him out.

“I said I had a family emergency. And as soon as I said ‘it’s a family emergency,’ he said, ‘You’re doing the Batman audition, aren’t you?’” the star exposed.

Unfortunately, due to the coronavirus pandemic, it’s uncertain when we’ll see Pattinson in either “Tenet” or “The Batman.” In April, WarnerBros revealed that it was delaying the release of the …