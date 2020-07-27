Robert O’Brien: Trump’s national security adviser tests positive for Covid-19

O’Brien’s medical diagnosis marks the highest-ranking Trump administration authorities understood to have actually checkedpositive It’s uncertain when O’Brien last consulted withTrump Their last public look together was over 2 weeks back throughout a check out to United States Southern Command in Miami on July 10.
O’Brien, among Trump’s leading assistants, just recently returned from Europe, where he and his leading deputy consulted with authorities from the UK, France, Germany and Italy.
A senior administration authorities informed CNN that O’Brien has actually been working from house given that recently. A source familiar stated O’Brien was last in the workplace last Thursday, when he quickly left the White House.
Several National Security Council staffers informed CNN that they weren’t notified that O’Brien checked positive and discovered of the news from media reports.
The National Security Council chief was accompanied on the journey to Europe by Secret Service representatives, staffers and several press reporters. Multiple pictures released
from the journey revealed O’Brien neither practicing social distancing nor using a mask.
As the pandemic has actually spread out, the President has actually protected not using a mask or social distancing, with a number of his leading authorities and White House staffers doing the same, stating that it’s not required due to the fact that they are checked every day. O’Brien’s positive test highlights the special difficulties of keeping the infection far from the West Wing and the President’s instant orbit.
Last week, administration authorities were alerted
that a snack bar staff member on White House premises had actually checkedpositive Kimberly Guilfoyle, the President’s child’s sweetheart and leading project fundraising authorities, tested
positive prior to a journey toMt Rushmore previously this month. Multiple Secret Service representatives and project staffers checked positive after ending up being infected
while preparing for the President’s Tulsa project rally inJune Vice President Mike Pence’s interactions assistant Katie Miller tested
positive for coronavirus in May, and among the President’s individual valets checked positive previously that week.
O’Brien, Trump’s 4th national security adviser, has actually been mostly out of sight throughout the coronavirus pandemic. CNN has formerly reported
that instead of assisting to lead the administration’s action, he has actually entrusted duties to leading assistants and even bypassed coronavirus job force conferences.
Trump tapped
O’Brien, a previous legal representative and captive arbitrator, to the post in September 2019, one week after he fired John Bolton amidst disputes on diplomacy concerns.
This story has actually been upgraded with extra advancementsMonday