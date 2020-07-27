Robert O’Brien: Trump’s national security adviser tests positive for Covid-19

O’Brien’s medical diagnosis marks the highest-ranking Trump administration authorities understood to have actually checkedpositive It’s uncertain when O’Brien last consulted withTrump Their last public look together was over 2 weeks back throughout a check out to United States Southern Command in Miami on July 10.

O’Brien, among Trump’s leading assistants, just recently returned from Europe, where he and his leading deputy consulted with authorities from the UK, France, Germany and Italy.

A senior administration authorities informed CNN that O’Brien has actually been working from house given that recently. A source familiar stated O’Brien was last in the workplace last Thursday, when he quickly left the White House.

Several National Security Council staffers informed CNN that they weren’t notified that O’Brien checked positive and discovered of the news from media reports.