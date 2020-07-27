Robert O’Brien, key Trump adviser, ‘tests positive for Covid-19’

Image copyright

President Donald Trump’s nationwide security adviser, Robert O’Brien, has actually evaluated positive for coronavirus, sources have actually informed United States media.

Mr O’Brien, 54, has actually apparently been self-isolating and working from house, the sources stated.

He would be the highest-ranking authorities in Mr Trump’s administration understood to have actually evaluated positive.

It is unclear when the 2 last satisfied, however they appeared together 2 weeks earlier on a journey to Miami.

One source informed Bloomberg that Mr O’Brien had actually run out his workplace for a week which the adviser had actually contracted the infection after a household occasion.

He is still running the National Security Council, primarily by phone, Bloomberg reports.

Anyone near the president is evaluated frequently for Covid-19