Robert O’Brien, key Trump adviser, ‘tests positive for Covid-19’

President Donald Trump’s nationwide security adviser, Robert O’Brien, has actually evaluated positive for coronavirus, sources have actually informed United States media.
Mr O’Brien, 54, has actually apparently been self-isolating and working from house, the sources stated.
He would be the highest-ranking authorities in Mr Trump’s administration understood to have actually evaluated positive.
It is unclear when the 2 last satisfied, however they appeared together 2 weeks earlier on a journey to Miami.
One source informed Bloomberg that Mr O’Brien had actually run out his workplace for a week which the adviser had actually contracted the infection after a household occasion.
He is still running the National Security Council, primarily by phone, Bloomberg reports.
Anyone near the president is evaluated frequently for Covid-19