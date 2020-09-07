Robert Lighthizer’s big ideas for the WTO

FT premium subscribers can click here to receive Trade Secrets by email.

Hello from Brussels, where the big question being asked this morning, as so often since the EU referendum in June 2016, is what the hell are the Brits up to now? Meanwhile, the latest on Phil Hogan’s replacement as EU trade honcho is as follows. Dublin has put forward two candidates to take his spot as Ireland’s commissioner. However, it’s almost certain there will be a mini-reshuffle and the trade job will go to an existing commissioner, possibly the Latvian Valdis Dombrovskis or the Finn Jutta Urpilainen. It’s safe to conclude that losing such a prized position was not one of Ireland’s finest political achievements. Talking of job applications, the first round of selections for the World Trade Organization director-general starts this week, and we’ll find out next week which three of the eight candidates have been eliminated.

As to what the organisation should be doing, today’s main piece looks at recent criticisms of the WTO by US trade representative Robert Lighthizer. Our Tit for tat guest is Bipul Chatterjee, executive director at CUTS International in India, while our chart of the day looks at the latest bad news for China’s phase-one trade deal with US.