Robert Kraft’s Super Bowl Ring Sells for More Than $1 Mil for Charity!

WHOA!!!

The public sale for Robert Kraft‘s Super Bowl LI ring is over — and the ultimate bid was OVER A MILLION BUCKS!!

$1,025,000 to be actual!!

As we beforehand reported, the New England Patriots proprietor provided up the ring to assist elevate cash for COVID-19 aid as a part of Michael Rubin‘s All In Challenge.

And, keep in mind, this ring was from the legendary 28-3 Super Bowl comeback in opposition to the Atlanta Falcons in 2017 … the best comeback in Super Bowl historical past!

As far as the jewellery itself — it is one of many largest championship rings ever created … weighing 5.1 carats and that includes 10-karat white gold and almost 300 diamonds.

So far, the successful bidder has not been recognized — however clearly, it is somebody with a LOT of cash to spend!

In addition to the ring, Kraft says he’ll hand-deliver it to the auction’s highest bidder in his private trophy room … and says if the winner is out of state, he’ll ship the crew jet to select them up!

That’s not all … RK says the journey will include a private tour of the Pats services — and possibly even just a few meals with the 78-year-old!!