Robert Kocharyan’s lawyers withdraw appeals from Constitutional Court – Panorama

The authorized staff of Armenia’s second President Robert Kocharyan has determined to withdraw the appeals lodged with the Constitutional Court almost a 12 months in the past.

The appeals problem the constitutionality of Article 300.1 of the Criminal Code of Armenia penalizing the overthrow of the constitutional order, a provision which is at subject within the ex-president’s case.

“We do not want to have anything to do with the overthrow of the constitutional order, as it’s the case with the recent events according to some circles,” one in every of Kocharyan’s lawyers Aram Orbelyan informed a information convention in entrance of the Constitutional Court constructing on Thursday.

The opposition Bright Armenia faction of the parliament opted out of difficult the legality of the constitutional amendments authorized by the parliamentary majority on Monday within the Constitutional Court for now, unveiling a call to file an attraction with the highest court docket solely after it finishes hearings on the legality of costs introduced towards Kocharyan.

The amendments would result in the alternative of the top and three judges of Armenia’s highest court docket.

Orbelyan states the authorized staff takes such a step in order that “some people do not condition their inaction on Robert Kocharyan’s case” and in an effort to not hinder the institution of parliamentarism in Armenia.

“Robert Kocharyan expressed a transparent place that if sure obstacles to the institution of parliamentarism come up as a result of his case, he ought to demand that his lawyers withdraw their appeals. We request and demand all political forces to not refer both to Mr. Kocharyan or the lawyers within the processes associated to the Constitution,” the lawyer harassed.

“These processes should be considered exclusively within the framework of parliamentary factions and the powers of deputies,” he added, stating all forces questioning the legality of the constitutional modifications are actually free to use to the Constitutional Court, with out ready for a particular date.

The lawyer harassed that the composition of the Constitutional Court doesn’t matter to the authorized staff.