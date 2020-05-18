Robert Kocharyan’s lawyers preparing to appeal May 13 ruling to higher court – Panorama

The protection staff of Armenia’s second President Robert Kocharyan has acquired the May 13 ruling of choose Anna Danibekyan of the Yerevan Court of General Jurisdiction to deny motions to launch him.

Speaking to Panorama.am, the lawyers stated the choice consists of 92 pages. The authorized staff doesn’t agree with the grounds for rejecting the motions.

The protection staff is at the moment preparing appeals, which will likely be filed to the Criminal Court of Appeals throughout the set timeframes.

Armenia’s former Prime Ministers Vazgen Manukyan, Khosrov Harutyunyan, Karen Karapetyan in addition to former Artsakh PM Anushavan Danielyan appeared in court on May eight and supplied private ensures for altering the measure of restraint towards Kocharyan.

The ex-president’s protection staff additionally argued that their consumer is in threat contracting coronavirus at pre-trial detention because it doesn’t meet the minimal necessities for social distancing. The lawyers additionally pointed to the ex-president’s well being situation and the truth that in his 60s he stays in excessive threat group to contract the virus.