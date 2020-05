Hayk Alumyan, a lawyer of Armenia’s second President Robert Kocharyan, has appealed the May 13 ruling of the Yerevan Court of General Jurisdiction to a higher court.

The enchantment was lodged with the Criminal Court of Appeals on 19 May, the ex-president’s authorized staff advised Panorama.am.

The Yerevan Court of General Jurisdiction, presided over by decide Anna Danibekyan, denied all of the protection motions to launch Kocharyan from custody pending the result of his trial.