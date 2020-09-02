Robert Kocharyan: We have a ‘functional team’ to pursue our political campaign – Armenian News

In his special interview with RBC TELEVISION, previous President Robert Kocharyan elaborated on his intents to return to politics and the reasons for the 2018 political shift in Armenia.

The very first president of Artsakh and the 2nd president of Armenia, resolved likewise the scenario in Belarus, the Armenian-Azerbaijani dispute and the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) concern, along with 3rd President Serzh Sargsyan’s period and political activity, Armenia’s economy and his own strategies.

Asked to talk about his achievements given that 2018 (after revealing a “political comeback”), the previous president stated he did not strategy to start a brand-new political profession after finishing his 2nd term inArmenia “I officially left politics with the deepest conviction that I was leaving forever, intending to engage in something new, more interesting. But the U-turn in life appeared to be abrupt indeed. I had to start everything from a scratch. Today, we have created very serious tools of a political campaign, a very functional team with a solid representation in the media and the social networks. Those are tools without which no political campaign would be possible nowadays. We had to spend 1.5-2 years on that,” he included.

Addressing the “Velvet Revolution”, Kocharyan mentioned the total “exhaustion” in the federal government …