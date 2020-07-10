Robert Kocharyan held videoconference with supporters – Panorama

Armenia’s former President Robert Kocharyan held on Thursday a videoconference with around 70 supporters from Armenia, Artsakh, Germany, France, US, Canada and Russia. As the Facebook page of the second president reports, President Kocharyan thanked his supporters for their struggle over the past couple of years for justice, against attempts to distort the history, the violation of Constitutional and laws.

During an hour-long meeting hosted on Zoom platform Kocharyan sincerely answered number of questions about the internal and external politics in Armenia, the Artsakh issue, state security, socio-economic situation and prospects, the future steps of his supporters and personal matters. The former president also promised to cover all issues at length during an in the pipeline interview soon.

Due to technical restrictions, not all supporters were able to join the meeting, and the president promised to use the format again and keep on the meetings.

Summing up the online meeting, President Kocharyan expressed hope that in the future, after the lifting restrictions on the coronavirus pandemic the possibility for face to face meetings. Kocharyan encouraged the attendees, noting our country and individuals have the knowledge of overcoming even more complex and fatal situations.