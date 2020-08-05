Robert Kocharyan expresses ‘deep sorrow’ to friendly Lebanon over deadly explosion – Panorama

Armenia’s 2nd President Robert Kocharyan has actually revealed his deep grief to friendly Lebanon over the huge explosion that rocked the port location of Beirut on Tuesday, his Facebook page reported.

“Wishing strength and perseverance to the Armenian neighborhood of Beirut throughout this tough time,” Kocharyan stated.

The death toll from the blast keeps growing. According to the current updates, the explosion has actually eliminated a minimum of 100 individuals and hurt more than 4,000 others. Six Armenians are stated to be amongst the casualties.





