Robert Kocharyan: Armenia suppressed Azerbaijan’s desire to improve its positions for first time in two years – Panorama

Armenia’s 2nd President Robert Kocharyan responded to the most recent clashes on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border in an interview to the Fifth Channel, Armenian Second TELEVISION Channel and Yerkir Media on Wednesday, keeping in mind that Azerbaijan had actually attempted to improve its position in that part of the border.

“The Armenian requires not just pushed back those efforts, however likewise, by providing a worthwhile counterattack, enhanced their positions,” he stated. “I think that our military gave a proper, timely, quick and adequate retaliation. Afterwards, trying to return to the previous situation, Azerbaijan started shelling Armenian villages, using artillery and drones. And, in fact, the local battle turned into a larger-scale military operation. This is a very brief description of the latest happenings.”

“Now, why was Azerbaijan’s reaction to that local incident so, so to speak, painful? You know, we have to look through all this in the context of the past two years; what was going on at the border, what was going on at the Armenian-Azerbaijani line of contact. In fact, for the first time we suppressed Azerbaijan’s desire to improve its positions. The advantage position is crucial…Therefore it is very important to always think about improving and strengthening the positions on the frontline, which, unfortunately, we failed to do for the past 2 years,” Kocharyan specified.

The ex- president states throughout his tenor the Armenian army was constantly confronted with the job of enhancing its positions, including the important fortifying of the positions began in those years.

“Every year I went to the frontline, generally in Karabakh, to make a yearly program of the works that had to be done on the border. Every year we invested our best shots into enhancing the positions, constructing the 2nd and after that the 3rd protective tiers. This is an everyday task and must resemble that,” he worried. “The army leadership knew that everywhere, in every section, if they had the opportunity to improve and strengthen their positions, it was their sacred duty and obligation to do so without thinking twice. This was always the case.”

Kocharyan next connected the escalation of border stress with Armenia’s diplomacy. “The first conclusion, perhaps, is the following: it turned out that Azerbaijan’s president is not so constructive, Azerbaijan is not so peace-loving and the people of Azerbaijan are not so ready for peace,” he stated. “Even throughout the 1991-94 war, such clashes in between Armenians and Azerbaijanis never ever happened in Moscow or the UnitedStates Now we require to repair two really crucial truths. Today we have not just a revanchist federal government however likewise a revanchist individuals inAzerbaijan These two aspects assemble to increase the possibility of a restored war. We needs to comprehend that there is no particular formula to attend to individuals or pin hopes on the constructivism of the [Azerbaijani] federal government. The Armenian authorities need to today confess that they have actually pursued incorrect policies over the problem throughout these two years and the danger for a restored war is higher now than two years earlier.”