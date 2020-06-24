Robert Jenrick to release documents relating to £1bn property row involving Tory donor after pressure from Labour

The housing secretary has promised to release documents relating to the controversial approval of a £1bn property improvement involving a Tory Party donor.

Robert Jenrick was dragged earlier than parliament by Labour to reply questions over his dealing with of the Westferry Printworks challenge in east London, weeks earlier than the developer Richard Desmond donated £12,000 to the Conservatives.

Mr Jenrick informed MPs: “I recognise that there are larger requirements of transparency anticipated within the quasi-judicial planning course of, which is why I can even release discussions and correspondence which the federal government wouldn’t usually release.





“These documents show that contrary to the wild accusations and the baseless innuendo propagated by [shadow housing secretary Steve Reed], and restated today in a series of totally inaccurate statements and comments, this was a decision taken with an open mind on the merits of the case after a thorough decision-making process.”

