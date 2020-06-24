Robert Jenrick ‘insistent’ £1bn property development decision rushed through before Tory donor forced to pay extra taxes

Robert Jenrick was “insistent” that a decision on a contentious £1bn property development was rushed through before a Tory donor’s company faced millions in new taxes, new papers reveal.

The housing secretary bowed to pressure to publish 129 pages of documents relating to the Westferry Printworks development in east London after being accused of “cash for favours” by Labour.

Emails from January show Mr Jenrick was determined to issue a decision the following day to prevent developer Richard Desmond from being forced to pay a new Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL).





An official wrote: “On timing, my understanding is that SoS [secretary of state] is/was insistent that decision issued this week ie tomorrow – as next week the viability of the scheme is influenced by a change in the London CIL regimen.”

Mr Jenrick overruled the area authority and the planning inspector to approve the 1,500 house scheme in January, only weeks before Mr Desmond donated £12,000 to the Conservative Party.

Text messages between the pair show Mr Desmond wanted to avoid paying £45 million in taxes and lobbied the cabinet minister to approve the decision before the levy was introduced.

Mr Desmond, a former media mogul, told Mr Jenrick to act to ensure that “Marxists” didn’t get “doe for nothing”.

More follows…