During today’s discussion, lawyer Robert Hayrapetyan referred to the work of law enforcement agencies within the framework of the devaluation of state institutions, in particular, to the disproportionate actions and violence used by the police against yesterday’s protesters.

“We have a service-oriented prosecutor’s office, we have obedient investigative bodies and a police force that supports Nikol in every way. We have had many actions since 2018 – awareness, disobedience, and we have never had so much hatred of the police. Ոստիկանները գործողություն ծավալում են, ոչ թե առաջնորդվելով օրենքով, այլ կոնկրետ ատելությամբ փորձում են կասեցնել բոլոր տեսակի ցույցերը: Proof of this is the peaceful protesters who were injured yesterday. If I’m not mistaken, there have already been three reports of crime from the police, but I have reasonable doubts as to whether the peaceful protesters or protesters were in fact police officers. This reasonable suspicion arises from the rules of their conduct and obviously from not knowing some primitive steps, because even if you are a one-month-old police officer, you certainly know those steps.

Now a very good civic initiative has started. Police officers who commit illegal acts and use obviously disproportionate force are caught and try to find out who they are, as well as who they are. If I try to summarize in this context, yes, maybe Armenia, which has become a bastion of democracy, about which Nicole and her supporters speak from the UN rostrum and become a flagpole of the National Assembly, they imagine a democratic bastion, maybe in the context of police democracy or democratic police.

Today, the only hope and reliance for Nikol Pashinyan to stay in power is the police, who immediately reach out for applause and rudely try to disperse the protests in order to please the current government and get scenes for people hiding in some bunkers.

Taking this opportunity, I now want to announce that we, our team of lawyers, will seek to bring to justice all police officers who have committed illegal acts. So, it would be good for the police to read the Criminal Code before leaving the service, which should have been a table book for them, so that they understand that no one will absolve them of their criminal responsibility in the future.

I honestly do not believe that these actions, smoothly or without shocks, can be in the logic that we are dealing with the power of a person who is ready to do anything to maintain his own power. “And our struggle, unlike in 2018, is not a struggle of the consumer society, it is not a struggle for power, but it has value, not only for the sake of Artsakh, but also for the sake of Armenia’s security and statehood,” the speaker said.

Ashot HAKOBYAN