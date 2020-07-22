Robert Havlin to appeal 10-day ban for careless riding | Racing News

Robert Havlin intends to appeal a 10-day ban he was issued with for careless riding by the stewards at Great Yarmouth on Wednesday.

The 46-year-old was handed the suspension following his ride aboard the John Gosden-trained Swift Verdict, who finished third in the MansionBet Beaten By A Head Maiden Handicap.

The officials ruled Havlin had failed to take sufficient action to prevent his mount from shifting left-handed and that he used his whip in the right hand, causing the Dubawi colt to carry Dreaming Blue on to the rail which in turn caused My Vision to clip heels and stumble.

Havlin said: “He is a big horse, the biggest in the field with blinkers on. He did move a little bit left, but nothing that wouldn’t happen in any normal race. In two strides I went from three off the rail to being on the rail. I had no time to react, it was two strides.

“It is all right when they are looking at it in slow motion in there, it doesn’t happen in slow motion on the track.

“Although the interference was bad and it looked horrible, the riding offence that caused it wasn’t. I think they look at what happened and not what the riding offence was.

“We will have a look at the video again, but the plan is to appeal it.”