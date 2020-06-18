Robert Fuller’s half-brother killed in deputy-involved shooting, attorney says

“You get treated like an animal.”

Those were the language of 27-year-old Rayshard Brooks who was shot and killed by an Atlanta police this month. Brooks spoke those words in February, just a few months before his death, all through an interview he gave to a business called Reconnect, which focuses on fighting incarceration.

The company had posted an ad on Craigslist, looking for visitors to share their stories about navigating the criminal justice system, and Brooks answered the call.

CNN obtained the 40-minute interview with the aid of CNN’s Political Commentator Van Jones, who said a colleague in the criminal justice field entrusted it to him.

In the video, it’s clear Brooks is searching for redemption and a much better life.

He reflects on life behind bars and speaks openly concerning the struggles that he faced after making the “mistake” that put him there.

“I just feel like some of the system could, you know, look at us as individuals. We do have lives, you know, was just a mistake we made, you know, and, you know, not, not just do us, as if we are animals. You know lock us away.”

Brooks described being locked up 23 hours a day and told when to awaken and where you should go. He said it “messed” along with his mental state.

“Going through that process, it hardened me at a point, you know to like, hey, you know, I have to have my, my guard up because the world is cruel, you know, it took me through seeing different things and, you know, in the system you know it just, just makes you harden to a point,” that he recalled.

