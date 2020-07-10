Robert Fuller: Hanging death of black man ruled suicide

Image copyright

Robert Fuller's household have been sceptical of the preliminary suicide discovering





The death of a black man discovered hanging from a tree, sparking fears that he had been lynched amid US anti-racism protests, has been ruled a suicide.

Robert Fuller, 24, had a historical past of psychological sickness and took his personal life, stated officers in Palmdale, California.

A autopsy examination had returned an preliminary discovering of suicide, however this was rejected by Mr Fuller’s household, prompting an extra investigation.

His death final month got here amid protests over the death of George Floyd.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Mr Fuller had attended a Black Lives Matter protest on the eve of his death.

The fatality on 10 June within the excessive desert metropolis of Palmdale, about 60 miles (96km) north of Los Angeles, shook the black group within the Antelope Valley.

Some stated they feared it might have been a lynching, a homicide by a mob with no due course of or rule of regulation. Across the US, 1000’s of African Americans have been lynched by white mobs, usually by hanging or torture, within the 19th and 20th Centuries.

Amid dissatisfaction over native authorities’ conclusion of suicide, it was introduced final month that the FBI’s civil rights division would evaluation investigations into the deaths of Mr Fuller and one other black man in related circumstances in southern California.

Mr Fuller’s household described him as somebody who loved music and video video games, and insisted he wouldn’t have taken his personal life.

Thousands of protesters who gathered the weekend after Mr Fuller’s death demanded an intensive investigation.

On Thursday, Los Angeles sheriff commander Chris Marks informed a information convention that Mr Fuller had gone to a California hospital in February 2019 and stated he was listening to voices telling him to kill himself.

He additionally stated that Mr Fuller was handled at a hospital in Nevada final November for suicidal ideation.

“The medical examiner issued their final autopsy report and delivered it to the sheriff’s department, and deemed this case to be a suicide,” Cmdr Marks stated.

The investigation discovered no proof of foul play, he added.

The different case that attracted widespread consideration was that of Malcolm Harsch, 37, who was discovered hanging from a tree at a homeless encampment in Victorville, 50 miles east of Palmdale, on 31 May.

Local officers stated his death was most likely a suicide.

If you need to discuss to somebody in regards to the points raised on this piece, you may name the US National Suicide Prevention Lifeline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741.

You can name the UK Samaritans Helpline on 116 123 or go to samaritans.org.