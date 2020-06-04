Robert E Lee statue: Virginia governor announces removal of monument

Image copyright

Virginia’s Governor Ralph Northam has announced that a statue of Confederate General Robert E Lee will be taken off the state capital.

The controversial statue will soon be put into storage “as soon as possible”, the governor said.

The monument has been vandalised throughout recent protests over the killing of African American George Floyd.

Memorials to the Confederacy, which fought to help keep black people as slaves, have long stirred controversy.

At a news conference, a round of applause erupted when Governor Northam said the 12-ton statue would be removed.

“In Virginia, we no longer preach a false version of history,” the governor said.

“In 2020, we can no longer honour a system that was based on enslaving people. That statue has been there a long time. But it was wrong then, and it’s wrong now. So we’re taking it down.”

Referencing Gen Lee’s own words, Governor Northam said it was perhaps not “wise not to keep open the sores of war”.

The Robert E Lee statue is the largest of five Confederate statues along Richmond’s Monument Avenue. They have now been rallying points during protests in Virginia in recent days, and also have been tagged with graffiti, including messages that say “end police brutality” and “stop white supremacy”.

“They are extremely heavy and would crush anyone standing too close. Please be aware of the danger. Stand down!” the Richmond Police Department tweeted on Monday.

Hundreds of statues of Lee, General Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson along with other famous figures of the Confederacy – the southern states that revolted from the federal government – exist in america.

Some start to see the memorials, in addition to Confederate flags, as markers of US history and southern culture.

But to others they serve being an offensive reminder of the country’s history of slavery and racial oppression.

Why the fuss over Confederate statues?

Rev Robert W Lee IV, great-great-grandson of the Confederate general, gave his blessing for the monument to be removed at Thursday’s news conference.

He said the world was watching Virginia and the united states as protests over the death of Mr Floyd convulsed the country, asking: “If today is not the proper time, when will it be the proper time [to remove the statue]?”

The debate around Confederate symbols received renewed attention after the protests in Charlottesville in 2017, triggered by the town council’s decision to remove a statue of Lee.

The resulting rally caused the deaths of a counter-protester and two state troopers died in a helicopter crash while they monitored the function.

