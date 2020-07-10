Robert De Niro’s lawyer says coronavirus has caused the actor financial strain

Hightower’s lawyer instructed the decide that De Niro had minimize her bank card restrict from $100,000, additionally claiming that she and her two youngsters have been banned from the actor’s New York compound.

Attorneys for De Niro mentioned the actor has come underneath financial strain as the coronavirus pandemic has restricted or halted enterprise for the restaurant chain Nobu and Greenwich Hotel, of which, he has stakes in each, leading to the minimize to the bank card restrict.

Caroline Krauss, the lawyer for “The Irishman” star, claimed that Nobu misplaced $three million in April and $1.87 in May.

He additionally just lately needed to pay buyers $500,000 on a capital name. To make the fee, Krauss mentioned that De Niro needed to borrow cash from enterprise companions “because he doesn’t have the cash.”

Additionally, Krauss cited the actor’s prenuptial settlement with Hightower, which states that the actor owes his spouse $1 million annually so long as he is making no less than $15 million a yr, and the spousal help can be adjusted proportionally ought to De Niro make lower than $15 million.

“His accounts and business manager … says that the best case for Mr. De Niro, if everything starts to turn around this year, … he is going to be lucky if he makes $7.5 million this year,” mentioned Krauss.

De Niro is barely anticipated to make about $2.5 million in 2020 and 2021 for “The Irishman,” legal professionals mentioned, as most proceeds have already paid.

In that vein, the actor’s newest film challenge has been placed on maintain.

“These people, in spite of his robust earnings, have always spent more than he has earned so this 76-year-old robust man couldn’t retire even if he wanted to because he can’t afford to keep up with his lifestyle expense,” mentioned Krauss mentioned, claiming De Niro has been “dramatically” slicing his spending.

Hightower’s lawyer Kevin McDonough pushed again towards the notion.

“Mr. De Niro has used the COVID pandemic, my words would be, to stick it to his wife financially,” mentioned the lawyer.

He added: “I’m not a believer that a man who has an admitted worth of $500 million and makes $30 million a year, all of a sudden in March he needs to cut down [spousal support] by 50 percent and ban her from the house.”

The decide dominated that De Niro ought to keep the $50,000 bank card restrict, however pay Hightower $75,000 in order that she and their two youngsters can discover a summer season dwelling.

“$50,000 appears to be actually sufficient to keep away from irreparable hurt,” mentioned Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Matthew Cooper in his non permanent ruling.

De Niro and Hightower first married in 1997 and have been on-again-off-again since then. They share two youngsters: Elliot, 21, and Helen, 8.