Robert de Niro says the pandemic means he is ‘going to be lucky if he makes $7.5 million this year’

Robert De Niro’s finances have taken a beating all through the coronavirus pandemic, his attorneys have claimed, because they sought to prevent his estranged wife from accessing more of his $500 million fortune.

De Niro, 76, has been battling his ex-wife Grace Hightower, 65, over the terms of these divorce.

The pair confirmed their separation in November 2018 after 21 years together.

De Niro has been riding out COVID-19 from his upstate New York compound in the village of Gardiner, and appeared at the hearing on the phone over Skype.

Robert De Niro and Grace Hightower, pictured in April 2018, seven months before they confirmed their separation after 21 years of marriage. The divorce battle is now being fought

De Niro and Hightower, pictured in September 1998 – annually after their wedding

The emergency hearing was called after De Niro halved Hightower’s monthly American Express bank card limit, cutting it from $100,000 to $50,000.

She also said she and their two kids, Helen, 8, and Elliot, 21, had been barred from the upstate compound.

Caroline Krauss, De Niro’s attorney, told the judge that De Niro had to reduce her allowance because his organizations and career had suffered since the pandemic hit.

She said his Nobu restaurant and hotel empire – founded in 1994, now with 41 restaurants and 18 hotels in North and South America, Europe, Mexico and the Caribbean, the Middle East, Africa, Asia and Australia – lost $3 million in April and still another $1.87 million in May.

On Monday it emerged the chain took 14 loans from the U.S. small business relief program for as much as $28 million, according to government filings.

He also owns The Greenwich hotel, which has been largely empty due to the pandemic.

The Greenwich hotel, owned by De Niro, has been poorly hit by the coronavirus pandemic

De Niro with Nobu Matsuhisa, with whom he founded a restaurant business 25 years ago

Krauss said he also had to pay investors $500,000 on a capital call, which he borrowed money from his business partners to make, ‘because he doesn’t have the cash,’ she said, according to The New York Post.

She explained that under the terms of their 2004 prenuptial agreement De Niro is required to pay Hightower $1 million annually as long as he’s making $15 million or maybe more in income, and if his income declines, so do his payments to her.

‘His accounts and business manager says that the best case for Mr De Niro, if every thing starts to turn around this year, he is going to be lucky if he makes $7.5 million this year,’ Krauss said.

She said that proceeds from De Niro’s latest film – Netflix’s The Irishman, nominated for 10 Oscars – have mostly already been paid and he is likely to get just $2.5 million in 2020 and 2021.

And a movie project that De Niro was scheduled to begin filming this summer in Oklahoma has been placed on hold, Krauss explained.

She said that ‘these people’ – seemingly a reference to Hightower and their kids – placed great financial demands on De Niro, preventing him from retiring.

‘These people, regardless of his robust earnings, have always spent more than he has earned,’ Krauss said, according to the paper.

‘So this 76-year-old robust man couldn’t retire even if he wanted to because he can’t afford to match his life style expense.’

She said that De Niro has begun reducing his own spending ‘dramatically.’

De Niro, pictured at the Oscars in February this year, is worth a lot more than $500 million

Hightower’s lawyer, Kevin McDonough, said it was laughable to declare that De Niro had fallen on crisis.

‘The idea that Mr De Niro is tightening his belt is nonsense,’ he said.

‘Mr De Niro has used the COVID pandemic, my words would be, to place it to his wife financially.

‘I’m not a believer that a man who comes with an admitted worth of $500 million and makes $30 million annually, all of a sudden in March he needs to cut down [spousal support] by 50 per cent and ban her from the house.’

Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Matthew Cooper issued a temporary ruling that De Niro could well keep Hightower’s bank card limit at $50,000 a month.

But he ruled that De Niro should pay her $75,000 so she will get a summer home for his or her two kids, while De Niro and his other children stay static in his three-house compound upstate.

‘I am maybe not requiring at this point that Mr De Niro restore the credit card to $100,000,’ Cooper said.

‘$50,000 seems to be undoubtedly enough to avoid irreparable harm.’