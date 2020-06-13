Robert De Niro Says He Is ‘Certainly Looking Forward To’ President Trump Being In Prison

During an appearance on MSNBC’s “The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell” on Thursday night, Hollywood star Robert De Niro outrageously said he is “looking forward” to President Donald Trump being provided for jail, although there is no indication that this will ever happen.

“They didn’t allow much access the way I understand it to Madoff,” said De Niro, who played disgraced investor Bernie Madoff onscreen. “With Trump when he’s in jail and that I am certainly looking forward to, when he’s in jail, if they give him a platform there, he’ll never keep his mouth shut. Madoff, for some reason, they stopped. I know people that interviewed him had very limited access to him. But with Trump, it will be— he’s another form of being.”

Despite the fact that this really is totally ridiculous, O’Donnell agreed with him, saying, “When you look at Madoff and Trump, they both seem to have that sociopathic quality of zero empathy, no ability to see what it’s like to be somebody else.”

“That’s what I realized right after he was elected when I was on Jimmy Kimmel,” De Niro offered. “I said give him a chance, always give somebody the benefit of the doubt. But that was not the case. He’s been worse than any of us could have imagined, any of us could have imagined. It’s— there is something, you know, I don’t want to call him names. I’ve done all that. He’s worse than we could ever imagine. It’s beyond comprehension.”

As someone who plays pretend for a living, De Niro does not have any qualifications whatsoever to be commenting on politics, the liberal media loves having him achieve this because he can say definitely anything to create Trump look bad. pop

This piece was compiled by PopZette Staff on June 12, 2020. It originally appeared in LifeZette and is used by permission.

