Robert De Niro Launches Outrageous New Attack On Trump, Claims President Doesn’t Care How Many Die of COVID-19

Hollywood star Robert De Niro had one more meltdown in opposition to Donald Trump on Tuesday, outrageously claiming that the president is a “lunatic” who doesn’t care what number of Americans die of COVID-19.

Robert De Niro Disrespects Pres. Trump, Praises Gov. Cuomo

De Niro, who’s notorious for anti-Trump rhetoric, described it as “Shakespearean” how members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force keep away from contradicting the president.

“You’ve got a lunatic saying things that people are trying to dance around…it’s appalling,” De Niro told BBC Newsnight. “It’s scary because everybody’s sort of just nonplussed and stunned at what this guy is doing.”

He went on to reward New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, saying he’s “done a great job. He’s done what Trump should have done, but he doesn’t have a clue how to do that.”

De Niro then claimed that Trump is barely targeted on the election and that “he doesn’t even care how many people die.”

When host Emily Maitlis identified that Trump supporters would disagree with De Niro, the actor replied, “The people he pretends to care about are the people he has the most disdain for because he could care less about them. They might like to tell themselves that and delude themselves but he doesn’t care about them.”

“It’s like Shakespearean the whole thing” – actor Robert de Niro on how the coronavirus outbreak is being dealt with within the US#Newsnight pic.twitter.com/k64t3Mhcl9 — BBC Newsnight (@BBCNewsnight) May 12, 2020

“It’s All About Him Getting Re-elected”

This comes per week after De Niro nonsensically claimed our nation would have handled coronavirus higher if Trump was not in workplace.

“We of course could have survived this much better if, uh, ‘idiot’ had done the right thing, and listened and heeded all the warnings,” the actor said throughout an interview with late night time host Stephen Colbert.

Flashback: Hollywood Liberal Robert De Niro Says Trump Will ‘Ruin America’

“There were many, many warnings. And we’re all paying for it now. It would have been bad in some ways but never like this. It’s appalling. It’s appalling.”

Of course, De Niro wasn’t completed. He couldn’t miss a chance to affect the 2020 election.

“It’s all about him getting re-elected,” De Niro added of Trump. “I have no words for it anymore. I’m completely nonplussed, dumbfounded, confounded.”

It’s really pathetic that Robert De Niro appears to perform one thing together with his anti-Trump tirades. In actuality, he’s not swaying any voters to affix his struggle in opposition to Trump, and is as an alternative solely exposing his personal ignorance to the world.

This piece was written by PopZette Staff on May 14, 2020. It initially appeared in LifeZette and is utilized by permission.

