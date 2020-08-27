Robert De Niro blames MENA disasters on Trump – Middle East Monitor

Prominent Hollywood star Robert De Niro has actually declared United States President Donald Trump is to blame for all the disasters in the Middle East in an interview with Al-Quds Al-Arabi

De Niro apparently informed Al-Quds Al-Arabi he thought the United States president lagged all the area’s disasters, consisting of the Israeli-Palestinian dispute.

The press reporter, Husam Sam Asi, according to the post, advised De Niro that issues existed in

the Middle East prior to Trump’s presidency, however the argument fell on deaf ears.

Instead, Asi declares he provided De Niro with a case research study of an Egyptian- born cabby in New

York who, in spite of the United States president’s anti-Muslim rhetoric and bigotry, was a Trump fan.

The Egyptian immigrant, Asi composes, stated life under Trump’s presidency had actually permitted his household to

reside in federal government real estate without substantial lease walkings; offered consistent work; and implied he might pay for to send out 2 of his kids to university.

De Niro apparently responded madly to Asi’s story, asking to speak off video camera to inform the press reporter, “Trump is cheating these people with his lies and manipulating their feelings”.

The Hollywood star has actually long openly condemned Trump and utilized his popularity to canvas versus …