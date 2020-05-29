Robbie Williams to rejoin Take That for virtual gig – Armenian News

Robbie Williams is to briefly rejoin Take That for a virtual as-dwell gig on Friday night.

The on-line charity live performance will see the 46-year-outdated and his ex-bandmates Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald every carry out from their very own respective houses, due to the COVID-19 lockdown, in accordance to BBC News.

It is the primary time Williams has carried out with the band for the reason that 2018 X Factor ultimate.

It additionally means solely Jason Orange is the one one lacking from the unique Take That line-up, which launched its debut album Take That and Party nearly three many years in the past.