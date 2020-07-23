Robbie Fowler confirms interest in vacant Birmingham City and Bristol City head coach roles | Football News





Robbie Fowler left Brisbane Roar last month

Robbie Fowler has actually exposed that he has actually gotten the vacant head coach roles at Birmingham City and Bristol City.

Both Championship clubs parted methods with their supervisors prior to completion of the season. The Blues are looking for Pep Clotet’s replacement after he lasted less than a season in charge at St Andrew’s.

Bristol City sacked Lee Johnson, who was the longest-serving Championship supervisor at the time, previously this month.

The previous Liverpool striker, who just recently left Australian A-League side Brisbane Roar, has actually verified his interest in using up his very first supervisory task in England.

Fowler informed Dubai Eye 103.8: “The CV has actually gone in however I’m unsure what path these clubs are going. Conversations can be had however, currently, I’ve had absolutely nothing. It’s simply a case of wait and see.

“I’m on the lookout for something else. All the good work that I’ve done, I want to continue that so fingers crossed a position will open up pretty soon and I can get back out on this pitch. I believe I bring out the best in any team that I’m at.”

Fowler assisted direct the Australian club to 4th

Fowler, the 6th greatest goalscorer in Liverpool’s history, left Australia following the coronavirus pandemic to be closer to with his household, together with his assistant coach, previous Everton midfielder Tony Grant.

The set assisted guide Brisbane into 4th location in the 11- group A-League table, with 10 wins from 22 video games, when the league was suspended. They had actually ended up the previous season second from bottom.

Former Middlesbrough and Nottingham Forest supervisor Aitor Karanke is the preferred for the Birmingham function, while Chris Hughton is thought about a strong prospect for the Bristol City task.